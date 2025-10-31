Latest Weather Blog
TJ Ribs offering free ribs if LSU takes down Alabama
BATON ROUGE — Local eatery TJ Ribs is offering some motivation for the LSU Tigers to take down the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The restaurant said if LSU wins, it will offer a free half rack of ribs for every person who comes in to eat on Sunday, Nov. 9, the day after the game, no purchase necessary.
The Tigers have a big challenge ahead of them to get Baton Rouge residents those ribs. They'll be led by interim head coach Frank Wilson after the firing of Brian Kelly. With the additional departure of Athletic Director Scott Woodward and involvement from Governor Jeff Landry, LSU is certain to be under the spotlight.
Tune into WBRZ at 6:30 p.m. on November 8 to watch LSU take on Alabama (and to see if Baton Rouge residents will get a free meal or not).
