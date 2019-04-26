Time to cut a rug: Dancing for Big Buddy set for Saturday

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge leaders and celebrities are gearing up for the annual Dancing for Big Buddy event.

WBRZ's Brandi B. Harris will be one of the dancers this year. The event will also be emceed by WBRZ's Sylvia Weatherspoon and John Pastorek.

Dancing for Big Buddy will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Pete Maravich Center.

Big Buddies premier annual fundraising event helps fund mentoring programs in Baton Rouge. They take local leaders and prominent citizens and turn them into star dancers.

Click here for more information on Big Buddy.