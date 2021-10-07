Covington High student allegedly attacked teacher as part of TikTok challenge

Warning: Video contains explicit language

COVINGTON - A high school student was arrested in St. Tammany Parish after she allegedly assaulted her physically disabled teacher as part of a social media challenge.

The Covington Police Department said the attack happened Wednesday at Covington High School. The department said the student, 18-year-old Larrianna Jackson, was caught on video punching the 64-year-old teacher, knocking her to the ground.

Officers believe the attack was likely prompted by a viral social media challenge circulating on TikTok which involves users damaging school property or physically assaulting teachers. The social media platform said Thursday afternoon it would remove any post propagating the trend.

The rumored 'slap a teacher' dare is an insult to educators everywhere. And while this is not a trend on TikTok, if at any point it shows up, content will be removed. Learn more about practicing responsible behavior here: https://t.co/68VWesl9rf — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) October 6, 2021

Jackson was booked on a charge of battery of a school teacher.