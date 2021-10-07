82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Covington High student allegedly attacked teacher as part of TikTok challenge

2 hours 25 minutes 39 seconds ago Thursday, October 07 2021 Oct 7, 2021 October 07, 2021 3:36 PM October 07, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Warning: Video contains explicit language

COVINGTON - A high school student was arrested in St. Tammany Parish after she allegedly assaulted her physically disabled teacher as part of a social media challenge.

The Covington Police Department said the attack happened Wednesday at Covington High School. The department said the student, 18-year-old Larrianna Jackson, was caught on video punching the 64-year-old teacher, knocking her to the ground. 

Officers believe the attack was likely prompted by a viral social media challenge circulating on TikTok which involves users damaging school property or physically assaulting teachers. The social media platform said Thursday afternoon it would remove any post propagating the trend. 

Trending News

Jackson was booked on a charge of battery of a school teacher. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days