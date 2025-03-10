71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tigers still ranked in the Top 10 after semifinal loss in SEC Tournament

42 minutes 48 seconds ago Monday, March 10 2025 Mar 10, 2025 March 10, 2025 1:23 PM March 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

BATON ROUGE - LSU women's basketball is still in the Top 10 after falling short in the SEC Tournament with a semifinal loss to Texas on Saturday night.

The 28-5 Tigers are No. 10 in this week's AP rankings. LSU defeated Florida in the quarterfinals Friday night before losing to the Longhorns 56-49 on Saturday.

LSU will await its destiny in the NCAA tournament as participating teams are revealed on Sunday, March 16, at 7:00 p.m. The March Madness Tournament will begin with the first round on March 19 and 20. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days