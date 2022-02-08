Tigers snap losing skid, beat A&M 76-68 on the road

It was deja vu all over again as the LSU Tigers snapped a three game losing skid against Texas A&M, winning 76-68 over the Aggies in College Station on Tuesday night.

LSU guard Xavier Pinson was inserted back in the starting line-up after dealing with a knee injury for the last three weeks and the Tigers scored the most points in an SEC game since he went down with the injury.

Tari Eason led the Tigers with 25 points and 12 rebounds and three other LSU players scored in double-figures with Brandon Murray posting 14, Darius Days with ten and Pinson with 11 points in his return to the court.

Pinson played 24 minutes in the game, however LSU still struggled with turning the ball over 22 times.

LSU will host Mississippi St. on Saturday at the Maravich Center.