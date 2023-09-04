Tigers arrive at Camping World Stadium for showdown with FSU

ORLANDO - The LSU Tigers have arrived at Camping World Stadium in advance of their prime-time season-opening football game against the Florida State University Seminoles.

Head Coach Brian Kelly and his team pulled up to the venue late Sunday afternoon, about two hours before kickoff.

LSU is looking to avenge its loss to FSU in New Orleans one year ago. The Tigers enter the 2023 season ranked fifth, and the Seminoles are eighth.

WBRZ will have a live update from sports director Michael Cauble in a special Sunday edition of the 5 p.m. news. At 5:30, Cauble and Matt Trent host an hour-long countdown to kickoff.

ABC's coverage of the game begins at 6:30, and is followed by an extended edition of WBRZ News at 10, which will include Kelly's postgame news conference in its entirety.