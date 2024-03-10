56°
Tigerland apartment destroyed in fire

7 years 1 month 1 week ago Tuesday, January 31 2017 Jan 31, 2017 January 31, 2017 2:04 PM January 31, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - A unit at the Cambridge Apartments complex in Tigerland was destroyed by a fire Tuesday. 

Firefighters responded to the blaze at 1221 Bob Pettit Blvd early Tuesday afternoon. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, four surrounding units took damage as well.

No injuries were reported. 

