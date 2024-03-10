56°
Tigerland apartment destroyed in fire
BATON ROUGE - A unit at the Cambridge Apartments complex in Tigerland was destroyed by a fire Tuesday.
Firefighters responded to the blaze at 1221 Bob Pettit Blvd early Tuesday afternoon. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, four surrounding units took damage as well.
No injuries were reported.
