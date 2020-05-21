LSU rolls out new turf in Tiger Stadium overnight

BATON ROUGE - Every southern beauty knows the importance of setting aside some time for the occasional makeover, and a makeover is exactly what LSU's Tiger Stadium got on Wednesday.

The 96-year-old belle's beauty treatment was in the form of a new field.

Crews with Athletic Turf Solutions arrived Wednesday night and worked until morning, laying new sod on the field.

During this renovation, sand was used as a base, as it is expected to alleviate drainage issues. Crews added artificial turf to the field's edges to help keep it looking brand new and to make it easier to maintain.

The workers will likely return throughout the week to add a few finishing touches to the project.

The athletic department decided to give fans a chance to claim old patches of the field sod back in January. A swarm of fans snatched up the unique keepsakes in a matter of minutes.

