Tiger fans cheer on LSU baseball as they head to Omaha for the College World Series

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball is off to Omaha and fans went out to Alex Box Stadium Wednesday morning to cheer them on as they loaded the busses for the airport.

The Tigers are taking their second trip to the College World Series in the last three years, and it's their 20th appearance all time.

For the first time since 1957, no team in the College World Series is making a back-to-back appearance. None of the teams that competed in Omaha in 2024 made it there this time around.

LSU arrived Omaha later Wednesday afternoon and will start practice on Thursday afternoon.

They are set to face Arkansas in their first game of the College World Series on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on ESPN.