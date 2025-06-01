Tiger fan who caught both of Daniel Dickinson home runs gets baseballs signed

BATON ROUGE - A young Tiger fan who caught two of Daniel Dickinson's home run balls during Friday night's Regional game against Little Rock got them signed on Saturday.

Round tripper in his first regional ??@coopcoop_1 | SECN pic.twitter.com/yzNJgxDsFA — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) May 31, 2025

Andre Ougel's family shared a photo of the pair that they snapped after the game, but Andre didn't have a pen, so they returned Saturday and got them signed.

LSU Baseball beat Little Rock in that game 7-0 and then had another game on Saturday against Dallas Baptist, winning 12-0 to advance through the bracket.