Tiger baseball team spends Father's Day in Omaha with their dads

OMAHA - There is no other place that the LSU Tiger baseball team would rather be right in the middle of June than at the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

And there are fewer people that those same Tiger players would love to have with them at the CWS than their fathers on this Father's Day weekend in Omaha.

The Tiger team was enjoying some downtime on Sunday after practice and before their second game at the World Series, and that freedom allowed many of the players on this team to have dinner or just sit and hang out with their fathers and their families.

In a game that is synonymous with "playing catch with your dad" many of these high level college players were introduced and encouraged by their fathers to take their games to the next level.

The LSU players that we spoke with were thankful for their fathers' involvement and commitment to their growth and are grateful they're getting to see them in the stands in Omaha.

LSU will face UCLA on Monday evening in the winners' bracket game at 6 p.m. in a game that will be broadcast on ESPN.