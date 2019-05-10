67°
Latest Weather Blog
Tiger baseball blown out in Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE - The LSU Tiger baseball team dropped their fourth straight game, once again dominated by the opposing offense.
The Arkansas Razorbacks belted out 15 hits on the way to a 14-4 game one victory over the visiting Tigers.
LSU starting pitcher Ma'Khail Hilliard allowed six runs on seven hits in three innings of work continuing a trend of LSU starting pitching struggling.
LSU has now lost four games in a row and in the last three straight they've allowed 45 runs combined.
The Tigers fall to 30-20 overall and 14-11 in conference play. Game two of the series will start at 6:30 p.m. on Friday night and be televised on the SEC Network+.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former Walker High football player killed driving home from college for summer...
-
Reports of flooding, lightning strikes as storms pound Baton Rouge area Thursday
-
Video shows BRPD officer punching bloody man in Tigerland, authorities investigating
-
Drainage canal nearly overflows near Baton Rouge Country Club
-
Lawsuit expected in fight for parish-wide St. George vote