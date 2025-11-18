Latest Weather Blog
Tickfaw State Park closed indefinitely due to flood
SPRINGFIELD - Tickfaw State Park is indefinitely closed, the park advised recently.
The park was damaged by the August 2016 flood. All park structures received water damage, the state reported on the site's website.
The popular park is southwest of Springfield along the Tickfaw River. About half of the 1,200 acres are undeveloped. Areas that are, though, are filled with playgrounds, cabins and boardwalks along the river and through a cypress/tupelo swamp, a bottomland hardwood forest, and a mixed pine/hardwood forest.
While the park appears to be staffed - someone answered the phone at the park Monday - it's not clear when it will reopen; it could be closed for up to a year.
The park opened in 1999.
Last week, the park service released information on the Tickfaw and other parks. Click HERE for more.
******************
Trending News
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man who allegedly shot Independence Police officer, led authorities on manhunt booked...
-
Rouses acquiring Winn-Dixie stores, including Baton Rouge Joor Road location
-
NFL suspends former LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase suspended for spitting on...
-
Tuesday procession planned for fallen Ascension Parish Deputy Josh Dunaway
-
19-year-old with warrant from Ascension Parish shooting arrested in Terrebonne
Sports Video
-
NFL suspends former LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase suspended for spitting on...
-
REPORT: Lane Kiffin's family members touring Baton Rouge amid LSU coaching search
-
Turnovers trouble Jaguars again
-
Van Buren earns win in first LSU start
-
Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: Dutchtown at Central