Tickfaw State Park closed indefinitely due to flood

SPRINGFIELD - Tickfaw State Park is indefinitely closed, the park advised recently.

The park was damaged by the August 2016 flood. All park structures received water damage, the state reported on the site's website.

The popular park is southwest of Springfield along the Tickfaw River. About half of the 1,200 acres are undeveloped. Areas that are, though, are filled with playgrounds, cabins and boardwalks along the river and through a cypress/tupelo swamp, a bottomland hardwood forest, and a mixed pine/hardwood forest.

While the park appears to be staffed - someone answered the phone at the park Monday - it's not clear when it will reopen; it could be closed for up to a year.

The park opened in 1999.

Last week, the park service released information on the Tickfaw and other parks. Click HERE for more.

