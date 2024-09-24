Tickfaw man accused of armed robbery at Covington cellphone store arrested

COVINGTON — A Tangipahoa Parish man was arrested for robbing a Covington-area cellphone store at gunpoint over the weekend, deputies said.

Howard Julian, 47, was booked Saturday into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail as a fugitive from St. Tammany Parish and for possession of stolen property. According to deputies, Julian will be booked for one count of armed robbery when he is transported back to St. Tammany Parish.

Deputies were dispatched to the cellphone store Julian is alleged to have robbed at around 8 p.m. on Saturday. Employees at the US 190 store reported a man, armed with a handgun, walked into the store wearing dark clothing, a mask and gloves. The man demanded employees give him cellphones and cash before fleeing the area, deputies added.

St. Tammany detectives eventually linked the crime to a man in Tickfaw, later identified as Julian. After searching his home, Tangipahoa and St. Tammany deputies found the items taken during the armed robbery.