Thursday PM Forecast: Warm afternoons ahead before cold front arrives Saturday night

To close out the workweek, temperatures gradually warm and will be almost 15° above average ahead of a cold front that arrives on Saturday. While it won't be a complete washout of a day, by Saturday evening, showers and storms will make their way through SE Louisiana.

Tonight & Tomorrow: High clouds returned today that will keep temperatures overnight warmer than we saw this morning. Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper-40s with winds out of the southeast. Warm air and moisture continue to move in throughout the day on Friday and in result, Friday afternoon temperatures will reach into the 70s with clouds hanging around. During the day, there's a chance you could run into a spotty shower or two but these will be light and not widespread.

Up Next: Saturday will record the warmest temperatures of the week with many areas near 80° ahead of a strong cold front. As this happens, more humidity works its way into the picture. Once the front arrives, isolated showers and storms will move through the state overnight into early Sunday.

As of now, storm chances appear low for most of Saturday. However, you’ll need to monitor the forecast closely if you have any Saturday evening plans as there is a decent chance of showers and storms. Overall severe weather odds are low in the metro area but some of the storms could become strong with gusty winds. Severe weather chances are a touch higher in central and northern Louisiana where we find a Level 2/5 risk for severe weather. Baton Rouge is under a Level 1/5 risk for severe storms, an area where only spotty instances of damaging winds or hail are possible.

On Sunday, dry and much cooler air moves in. Sunday afternoon will be more than 20° colder than the previous day. The colder air will be very noticeable early next week as temperatures return to the 30's both Monday and Tuesday morning. Afternoon temperatures will be more seasonable, in the lower 60s under mostly sunny skies through mid-week.

-- Emma Kate Cowan

