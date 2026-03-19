Thursday PM Forecast: spring warmth kicks in as we move to the new season

You will want to find any excuse to spend time outdoors, as a large area of high pressure, essentially a dome of calm, dry air, will take hold of the region. This pattern will make it difficult for clouds and certainly rain to develop. Leave the umbrella at home and plan a car wash with confidence, as there is zero rain in the forecast through next Wednesday.

Friday Through Weekend: warm, mainly clear

Early Next Week: continued warmth

Middle of Next Week: still no rain in sight

SEC Home Opener: A stretch of nice, quiet weather will arrive just in time for a massive weekend at Alex Box Stadium as LSU Baseball hosts its SEC home opener. Fans heading to the games will enjoy nearly perfect conditions. Expect plenty of sunshine for afternoon starts, so pack the sunscreen and sunglasses. While the afternoons will feel warm and spring-like in the mid-80s, the evenings will remain mild and pleasant for the final innings, with temperatures slowly dipping into the 60s under mainly clear skies.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Beneath mainly clear skies, low temperatures will ease into the upper 40s and low 50s tonight. On Friday afternoon, mostly sunny skies will drive high temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Up Next: By the weekend, afternoon highs will reach the mid-80s, which is several degrees warmer than what we typically expect this time of year. Overnight, the air will lose that recent crisp chill, and low temperatures will move from the 50s into the low 60s as humidity slowly begins to return to the area.

Looking ahead to next week, the spring-like pattern will hold. Monday and Tuesday will continue the trend of bright sun and high temperatures in the low 80s. Even as we head into Wednesday, the upper atmosphere will remain dry and therefore the sun will win out over clouds and rain.

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– Josh

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