Thursday PM Forecast: Rain chances dropping; weekend heat index topping the triple digits

Rain chances are dropping over the next couple of days, meaning extra dry time for any outdoor plans. As rain clears out, heat will move in, sending feels-like temperatures into the triple digits over the weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Don’t be surprised if an isolated early evening shower or thunderstorm moves through. However, the rain won't be hit-or-miss in nature and will diminish quickly after sunset. The rest of the night looks partly cloudy and humid with lows settling in the lower 70s. Friday will start off mainly dry with a mixture of clouds and sun. As temperatures rise, isolated, garden-variety storms will pop up during the heat of the day. It's far from a washout, though, and many areas will manage to dodge the rain entirely. Highs will find the upper 80s and possibly touch 90° in a few neighborhoods. Factoring in the humidity, the heat index, or feels-like temperature, will spike into the mid-90s during the hottest part of the day. While it’s not extreme heat by Louisiana standards, bodies are still adjusting to the full summer heat, so remember to stay plenty hydrated.





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Up Next: Finding dry time outside will be a lot easier over the weekend. Saturday looks very dry, with rain coverage at a minimal 10%. Sunday may bring an isolated afternoon pop-up storm, but the vast majority of the day will be dry. With more sun, highs will soar into the lower 90s with heat index values topping 100°. Hydration will be key when venturing out for yard work, and a hat is highly recommended for protection from the intense late-May sunshine. Anyone jumping in the pool to cool off will need sunscreen, as the UV index will be at peak levels.

Earlier forecasts indicated the possibility of a frontal system arriving early next week. This scenario now appears less likely, as the front would struggle to break through a hotter air mass over the Gulf Coast. The result is a warmer week, with little to no improvement in humidity, and pop-up storms.

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— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

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