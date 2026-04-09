Thursday PM Forecast: isolated showers possible Friday before warm, dry weekend

The Capital Area is in for a stretch of warm, spring-like weather with temperatures steadily climbing into the mid-80s by the end of the weekend. While some locations will stay totally dry through Sunday, spotty showers are possible on Friday, especially south of the interstates.

Friday: warmer, low-end rain chances

Weekend: warm and dry

Next Week: some humidity, increasing winds

Tonight & Tomorrow: Some low clouds will remain overhead into the night. Along with east winds of 10-15mph, low temperatures will stop in the upper 50s. On Friday, a mix of sun and clouds will allow high temperatures into the low 80s. A spotty shower or thunderstorm could flare up with daytime warming, with rain coverage in the 30% range for our 13 Parish, 2 Country Forecast Area.

If you have plans near the water through Friday, please use caution. Stronger winds will create choppy conditions for smaller boats, and some low-lying roads near east-facing shores or tidal lakes might see about a foot of water during the afternoon high tide. For beachgoers, dangerous rip currents will be a threat for those venturing into the surf.

Up Next: Looking ahead to the weekend and early next week, we will settle into a consistent weather pattern. A ridge of high pressure will set up overhead and put a lid on the atmosphere and prevent showers and thunderstorms. This ridge will likely influence the weather well into next week.

Each day, temperatures will continue to rise a few degrees above what is typical for the time of year. Highs will hit 83 degrees on Saturday and 85 degrees on Sunday. An additional degree or two of warming is expected each day through Wednesday, when thermometers could hit 86 degrees.

A reminder especially for the weekend—the sun is getting stronger this time of year. Be sure to apply sunscreen if you’re spending the afternoon at a ballpark or festival.

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– Josh

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