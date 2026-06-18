Thursday PM Forecast: heat and humidity prompt first advisories of summer, some storms stick around

The Capital Area will get no break from the alerts, moving out of a FLOOD WATCH and into a HEAT ADVISORY. Thanks to all of the moisture left behind from recent rain, a tropical air mass and hot temperatures will result in a few days with peak afternoon heat index values, or feels-like temperatures near 110 degrees.

Scattered T-Storms: possible through Saturday, any capable of a quick inch or two

Dangerous Heat: first alerts of 2026 for heat index over 108 degrees

Trending Drier: little more than “pop-ups” Father’s Day onward

Tonight & Tomorrow: Expect improving conditions tonight as the threat of heavy rain finally backs off. Leftover showers will give way to partly cloudy skies. Lows will stay very sticky in the upper 70s. On Friday, Juneteenth, there will be a mix of sunshine and clouds. Highs will surge into the low 90s, with extremely humid air. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Friday because the heat index, or what the air actually feels like to our bodies, will top out between 108 to 110 degrees. Drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the shade if you are working or playing outside.

Late in the day, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop with better chances north of the interstates. While widespread flooding is not expected, any storm this time of year is capable of dumping a quick inch or two of rain, which could be a problem for already saturated ground.





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Up Next: There will still be enough juice left in the atmosphere for scattered showers and thunderstorms again on Saturday. However, the first half of the weekend will have dry time for outdoor activities. As usual, just be aware of a nearby lightning shelter if needed.

By Sunday, a massive ridge of high pressure will expand across the Gulf South, dominating our weather Father's Day and into early next week. The ridge is a dome of warm air that will press down on the region, trap heat, and squash major cloud development. Daily coverage of showers and thunderstorms will be in the 10-20% range Sunday to Tuesday, meaning more locations will miss rain than get rain. High temperatures will respond by reaching the mid 90s, and with humidity remaining extremely high, additional heat alerts may be posted.

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The Tropics: The remnants of Arthur will move across the Eastern United States and offshore Friday or Saturday. This system will move northeastward across the Western Atlantic Ocean at 15 to 20 mph where conditions may be supportive of some reorganization. There is a low chance of development into early next week as the system moves away from the country. The rest of the Gulf and Caribbean are quiet.

– Josh

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