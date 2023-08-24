Thursday PM Forecast: Extreme drought conditions now for most of the area, some relief could be on the horizon

High temperatures in excess of 100 degrees will be possible all the way through the weekend. A weak cold front will approach the area on Monday and Tuesday. This will knock down the temperatures a bit and potentially provide some much needed rain.

A ***HEAT ADVISORY*** is in effect until 8pm tomorrow for the entire WBRZ Viewing Area. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 111 expected. Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

A ***RED FLAG WARNING*** is in effect until 8pm tomorrow. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. A Burn Ban is already in place for all areas.

Tonight and Tomorrow: It will stay muggy once again tonight, but we could sneak into the upper 70’s under clear skies. Tomorrow looks to be another record-breaking day in terms of the heat. Highs look to top out near 104 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Feels like temperatures because of high humidity, could reach near 111 degrees. A stray shower or two will be possible, mainly north of the metro area.

Up Next: The weekend is going to stay hot but rain coverage will be on the rise starting on Saturday. Spotty showers/thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday, but the greatest chance of rain is not until Monday and Tuesday. A weak cold front looks to slide into the area and this will potentially break the string of 100 degree highs we have been seeing. This also has a good chance of providing much needed rain.







The Tropics:

Northwestern Caribbean Sea: A broad area of low pressure centered over Central America is forecast to move into the northwestern Caribbean Sea by this weekend. Some gradual development of this system is possible thereafter into early next week, and a tropical depression could form while it moves slowly northward, entering the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Storm Franklin: Franklin just passed over the Dominican Republic, and is forecast to strengthen into the season's second hurricane. It is no threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

Central Atlantic: Two tropical waves are currently located on the central Atlantic, and they have medium chances of becoming a tropical depression. These are no threat to the United States.











