Thursday PM Forecast: big heat to end week, stormy pattern around the corner

Through the weekend, expect some of the warmest temperatures so far this season. An upper-level ridge of high pressure will cause sinking air over the region—a warming process—and high temperatures will jolt into the mid-90s. There will be enough humidity to push the heat index into the 100 – 105 degrees range. Be sure to stay hydrated and keep cool as much as you can!

Tonight & Tomorrow: Any showers and thunderstorms will quickly diminish after nightfall. Expect gradually clearing skies with a low temperature near 74 degrees. Friday will be hot, with a high temperature close to 94 degrees. Due to humidity, the feels-like temperature will spike over 100 degrees during the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny with just about a 10% chance for a spotty shower.

The Weekend: Saturday will remain hot and humid with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s. Sunday will be similar before some changes start to take shape late. A system dropping in from the northwest will increase our rain and thunderstorm chances, especially north of I-12.

Up Next: A stormy and unsettled pattern is anticipated for much of next week. A stalling front between I-20 and I-10 will serve as a trigger for scattered showers and thunderstorms to pop, especially with daytime warming. With stronger upper-level energy in play compared to our typical pop-up summer showers, some thunderstorms could become strong with gusty winds and hail. Daily rain coverage of about 60% is expected, though this could flex a little as we get more details with time. Afternoon temperatures may dip a bit into the upper 80s due to added clouds and rain, but it will still feel muggy. Stay tuned for updates.

The Tropics: The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season is underway. Until it ends on November 30, any important tropical weather information will be provided in this section of the Storm Station Weather Blog. Forecasters from various entities have called for an above-average hurricane season.

For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

– Josh

