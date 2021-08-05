Latest Weather Blog
Thursday Morning Forecast: Some areas may see the 60s again Friday
It has been 43 days since Baton Rouge has seen temperatures in the 60s.
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: Most areas started their Thursday in the 60s thanks to some low humidity. The mild humidity will last into the afternoon and skies will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will still max out near 90 degrees but feels like temperatures will also be in the low 90s. Overnight some of the humidity will funnel back in and temperatures will be close 70 degrees.
Up Next: The regular summertime humidity will slowly make its way back in over the weekend. On Friday and a few isolated showers will be around, but it will be mostly dry. Overnight lows will be back in the mid-70s. Isolated showers will be more numerous on Saturday and Sunday, though neither day will be a total washout. Temperatures will trend near 90 degrees and isolated showers will continue into next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
In the Tropics:
There are two disturbances in the west and central Atlantic with a moderate chance of developing over the next 5 days. It is too early to forecast any potential impacts to the Caribbean or the US. Right now, these are just areas to watch. The WBRZ Weather Team is watching it around the clock and will bring you updates as they come. Click here to visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center.
Trending News
Need weather conditions HOUR BY HOUR? Get hour by hour weather and right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR students, parents prepare for new school year amid COVID resurgence
-
BR General brings in more staff to assist with COVID surge
-
Pandemic affecting housing market
-
News 2 Geaux: Availability of homes for sale drops by 50 percent
-
Hola Nola products make welcomed return to grocery store shelves after devastating...
Sports Video
-
LSU QB Myles Brennan suffered 'severe' injury to his left arm; unclear...
-
Angelo Izzard leading Southern Lab by example
-
Full interview with Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle on Texas &...
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Dutchtown Griffins
-
Southeastern unveils three new logos in latest rebranding effort