74°
Latest Weather Blog
Thursday is the last day to file state income tax returns for 2024
BATON ROUGE – The deadline to file state income tax is Thursday.
Louisiana taxpayers can file their 2024 income tax returns through the Department of Revenue's Louisiana Taxpayer Access Point web portal or commercially available tax preparation software.
The Department of Revenue also allows printed state returns. Forms are available on their website.
Taxpayers who need extra time to prepare their income tax returns will be able to have their deadline extended to Nov. 17.
"Individual taxpayers who cannot file their returns by May 15 do not need to submit a request to obtain the automatic filing extension," revenue department officials said, noting this extension only applies to state income tax returns.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teen accused of killing Broadmoor High classmate pleads not guilty to all...
-
2une In discusses Louisiana tourism renaissance after Super Bowl success
-
FDA will allow three new color additives made from minerals, algae and...
-
Almost there! Addis American Idol contestant sings Princess & The Frog song...
-
West Feliciana High School women win 4A State title for track &...