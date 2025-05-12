Thursday is the last day to file state income tax returns for 2024

BATON ROUGE – The deadline to file state income tax is Thursday.

Louisiana taxpayers can file their 2024 income tax returns through the Department of Revenue's Louisiana Taxpayer Access Point web portal or commercially available tax preparation software.

The Department of Revenue also allows printed state returns. Forms are available on their website.

Taxpayers who need extra time to prepare their income tax returns will be able to have their deadline extended to Nov. 17.

"Individual taxpayers who cannot file their returns by May 15 do not need to submit a request to obtain the automatic filing extension," revenue department officials said, noting this extension only applies to state income tax returns.