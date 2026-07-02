New RV resort opens in Satsuma with pools, lazy river and water slide

SATSUMA — A new RV resort has opened in Livingston Parish, drawing local officials and business leaders to a ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning.

Patriots RV Resort is located on Spring Ranch Road off the Satsuma exit on Interstate 12. The family-friendly resort features separate pools for kids and adults, a lazy river, a water slide, an arcade and other attractions designed for visitors of all ages.

"Everyone here has always had to go to surrounding parishes just to have something to really do," said General Manager Hope Courtney. "That's very family-friendly and focused and that was our initial goal. Gary Lewis's initial idea to bring something for families."

The resort will also host an Independence Day celebration with fireworks. Admission to the amphitheater is free.