Livingston Parish fire officials urging firework safety this weekend

LIVINGSTON - Fire officials in Livingston Parish are urging residents to follow safety protocols when using fireworks this weekend.

Fireworks are illegal in East Baton Rouge Parish and other areas of the capital region, but are legal in parts of Livingston Parish.

Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2 Fire Chief Brian Drury said safety starts the moment someone decides to buy them.

"Make sure you're buying from a reputable location that is legally selling fireworks. Most of these big tents have been secured by the fire marshal's office, and they are doing it properly," Drury said.

Drury says just this past New Year, 4 house fires were attributed to fireworks debris falling on homes.

"Keep your rooftops cleared of all the foliage, but also don't set the fireworks off near homes. If you see the fallout is toward a house, redirect or move further away from the home," Drury said.

Safety measures also apply after the fireworks are done.

Fireworks should be placed in a bucket of water or sprayed with a water hose before being discarded.

"Every year, we experience that where people discard them in their trash cans, then they go to bed, and a couple hours later we show up and your house is on fire. It backtracks to the trash can where your fireworks were discarded," Drury said.

Drury also reminded pet owners to keep their animals inside during fireworks.

"If you live in a neighborhood or an area where you know they're gonna set off fireworks, secure your pet inside, or worst case, put it in the utility room for the night," Drury said.