Thursday AM Forecast: Winds will be gusty as the cold front approaches the Capital Area

Showers and storms will move through early, we will be cool and dry by lunch.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The warmest time of the day will occur this morning as the cold front approaches the Capital Area. Temperatures will hit the low-70s but then quickly drop into the afternoon hours. There will be some showers and storms associated with the cold front but the primary threat is for gusty winds. Sustained winds will be 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph as the system approaches and while passing gusts could be near 40 mph. Temperatures will rapidly drop behind the line of showers and by your afternoon commute temperatures around the Capital Area will be in the 50s.

Up Next: Temperatures taking a turn overnight into the upper-30s to start your Friday. The cooler weather will stick around into the start of the weekend. Friday afternoon the skies will be mostly sunny and daytime highs will only climb into the mid-50s. This cooler, drier weather is a treat as we head into the weekend. We will stay dry throughout the weekend but the cooler weather does not last very long. Temperatures will gradually start to rise back into the 70s ahead of our next rainmaker that is set to move through early next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.