Thursday AM Forecast: Two cold fronts are moving before next week

Two cold fronts are lined up to drop temperatures and humidity.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The record streak may continue for one more afternoon. We are starting cloudy again today, but the sun will come out this afternoon and temperatures will be near record highs. The record currently stands at 88°. We will max out around 86°. Tonight, will be muggy with temperatures in the upper 60s.

Up Next: A weak boundary will be coming in to drop humidity on Friday. While it moves through, it may spark up a few showers for areas north of Baton Rouge in the morning. Friday afternoon will have clearing skies and temperatures near 80°. Friday night will be less humid with temperatures falling into the mid-50s. Sunday afternoon will be mostly sunny with temperature in the low 80s. A second boundary will come through late Sunday night. Isolated showers will move in from north to south, and a few showers will be around on Monday morning before they clear by Monday afternoon. Temperatures will be capped in the upper 60s on Monday afternoon. One or two more showers will be possible on Monday evening. Monday night will be chilly with temperatures in the 40s heading into Tuesday morning. Cooler temperatures and lower humidity will last for the first half of next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

