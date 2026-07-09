Thursday AM Forecast: Stormy weather pattern ahead for Capital Area

The pattern of scattered afternoon storms will persist for the next several days. Rain coverage will increase for the 2nd half of the weekend into early next week, bringing a growing threat of heavy rainfall.

Today & Tonight: The typical summer rhythm will continue to hold true today. Most of the AM hours will be dry, with a lot of sunshine heating things up. Highs will reach to near 93° under a mix of sun and clouds. By the afternoon and evening, more scattered storms are expected, which is very similar to what we have been seeing this week. Any storm will be capable of torrential rain, frequent lightning, and the occasional wind gust. Rain will quickly fade after sunset, leading to a quiet night with lows in the mid-70s.





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Up Next: The pattern of hot and humid conditions with afternoon storms holds firm on Friday. Changes arrives this weekend as a surge in moisture sparks a big jump in daily rain chances. While Saturday will still bring scattered action, Sunday brings numerous downpours with some of that not just limited to the afternoon and evening. It gets even harder to dodge storms on Monday, as widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected. Storm development stays likely through the middle of the week.

With more storms on the way, your outdoor plans will get progressively harder and harder to get in. If you're out and about this weekend, just remember that if you hear thunder, it's time to head inside. Looking ahead to next week, you'll want to give yourself some extra time for the morning drive, as things could get pretty messy. Over the next seven days, most of us will pick up about 1 to 3 inches of rain. But you know how summer downpours work, a single storm can dump all of that in one go, meaning a few neighborhoods could end up with way higher totals. While any of these storms can cause minor street flooding, that risk really ramps up early next week.

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The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

— Balin

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