Thursday AM Forecast: Staying warm and dry today, Storms arrive tomorrow

Besides some additional clouds, today will be very similar to yesterday, with warm and dry conditions. That quickly shifts as a cold front brings more rain and storms to the state to end the week.

Today & Tonight: Thursday morning starts off mild with clear skies and temperatures in the upper-50s. Fog potential is less than yesterday but we cannot rule out patches of dense fog during early morning commute hours. By mid-morning, any fog that has formed will burn off and temperatures will quickly warm. Afternoon temperatures will return to the low-80s for the second day this week. We will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with southerly winds between 7-15 mph.

Overnight, overcast skies will build ahead of our next storm system. With the additional cloud cover, it will be hard for temperatures to cool much overnight. Friday morning will begin with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s with a slight chance to run into a spotty shower during the morning commute.

Up Next: We finish the workweek the same way it started, with a chance of rain and storms. Different from the previous rainmaker, this system has a slightly higher chance of producing strong to severe storms. As for the timeline of the storms tomorrow, spotty activity will be around tomorrow morning with intensity and coverage increasing after noon. Throughout the afternoon and evening hours of your Friday, “on-and-off” scattered storm activity can be expected. The majority of southern Louisiana is included in a 2/5 risk for isolated severe storm development, some of the threats being localized flash flooding, hail, and strong winds. If you have any Friday night plans or are heading out to Alex Box for Friday night’s game, make sure to pack your rain gear and monitor the radar closely, as well as keep your weather alerts turned on! Check back in throughout the next 24 hours as the Storm Station team keeps you updated with the latest details and timeline of this system.

By Saturday morning, a cold front passage through the state will turn winds out of the north and allow drier and cooler air to move in. Mainly cloudy conditions stick around on Saturday with sunshine returning for the second half of the weekend. A quick cooldown this weekend with Afternoon temperatures around 70 degrees each afternoon will quickly rebound into the 80s by the middle of next week.

- Emma Kate Cowan

