Thursday AM Forecast: Scattered downpours today, storm chances remain into weekend

Throughout the course of your Thursday, scattered showers and storms are expected. Although rain coverage will tick down a bit into the weekend, daily storms will continue.

Today & Tonight: So far this morning, isolated pockets of rain creating downpours were noted across the area. This will persist throughout the rest of the AM commute, so watch out for slick roads, and heavy rain causing reduced visibility. Latest model guidance is actually showing the first half of Thursday the wettest portion of the day. Not everyone will see rain, but hit-and-miss showers and storms are expected. Renewed development is possible in the afternoon and evening, but if we see a lot of activity early, not much will fire later in the day. Highs will reach into the mid-80s under a mixture of sun and clouds. Overnight, isolated showers and a few storms will remain, with lows in the lower 70s.

Up Next: Friday brings another round of scattered activity, starting with the potential for a few early-morning downpours much like we saw today. However, the weekend is looking a bit drier as rain chances take a slight dip. Expect mostly isolated, pop-up storms on Saturday. With fewer clouds in the way, we'll get plenty of sunshine, pushing our high temperatures up toward the 90° mark—so definitely pack the water and sunscreen if you plan on being out for long.

By Sunday and Monday, a nearby frontal system will start creeping closer, bringing a slight uptick in shower and thunderstorm coverage. Interestingly, some models suggest this front could briefly push through and stall out near the coast early next week. If that happens, it would lower our rain chances by midweek and give us a welcome break from the high humidity.

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— Balin

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