Thursday AM Forecast: Hot Hot Hot

Summer is continuing to make itself known as we head into another day of above average heat for Louisiana. High temperatures flirting with 100 degrees are expected across the state this afternoon.

A *HEAT ADVISORY* in effect from 11am to 7pm today across the entire viewing area will cause the feels-like temperatures to be as high as 112.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Today & Tonight: Today will be rather hot. High temperatures will find their way into the upper 90s below mainly sunny skies. Like every day this week, a rogue shower or thunderstorm could pop. Tonight temperatures will be in the upper 70s under mostly clear skies.

Up Next:, A weak front will dive south into the area later Friday. This front is expected to stir up a few showers and thunderstorms in the evening hours and could remain close enough to trigger some isolated activity early on Saturday as well—especially closer to the coast. Looking at those first tailgates in Baton Rouge on Saturday there are no indications of a washout but a passing shower or two could be expected. Otherwise, it will be very warm and humid with morning temperatures in the mid 70s rising into the low 90s by afternoon. After the front passes, a little lower humidity for the second half of the weekend is forecasted. It will be most noticeable on Sunday and Monday mornings with lows in the low 70s.



The Tropics: Hurricane Lee will continue to rapidly intensify and is expected to be a powerful and dangerous hurricane by the weekend. With maximum winds now over hurricane strength, the storm continues barreling westward at 15mph. This same general speed and motion is expected through the week with high swells becoming an issue near the Lesser Antilles.

A tropical wave is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far eastern Atlantic between the Cabo Verde Islands and the west coast of Africa. Environmental conditions appear conducive for some gradual development of this system, and there is a sixty percent chance that a tropical depression could form later this week or this weekend while the system moves west northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the eastern tropical Atlantic.

Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with Post-Tropical Cyclone Franklin, located a few hundred miles east-northeast of the Azores, has become a little better organized today. Although environmental conditions are only marginally favorable for additional development this system could briefly acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics during the next day or so, while it moves northeastward or northward over the northeastern Atlantic. By Friday, further development is not expected as the system is forecast to move into unfavorable environmental conditions, which should cause it to weaken.

