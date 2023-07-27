Thursday AM Forecast: Heat settling in for another long stay

Rain is not impossible but is very unlikely as temperatures crank up into the weekend.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The heat goes on. Waking up this morning with temperatures in the mid-70s across the area. Another start with completely clear skies, and the pattern is set to repeat. Skies will stay mostly sunny into the afternoon hours, and daytime highs will top out in the upper-90s. More humidity is slowing returning to the forecast, and that means heat index values will creep above triple digits these next few days. Feels like temperatures this afternoon will be from 99-104°. One or two spotty showers will be possible. This will not be enough to provide any real relief from the heat.

Up Next: Finally Friday and the hot pattern is locked in. Starting with temperatures in the mid-70s, and daytime highs will break the upper-90s again. A few coastal showers will be possible, but less than 10% of our viewing area will see measurable rain. Each day dew points will continue climbing, and that’s when we have to start keeping a close eye on feels like temperatures. Over the next few days, temperatures will continue to climb into the upper-90s and your feels like temperatures could be 10-15° warmer than the actual air temperature. Into the weekend and start of your next workweek, we are watching the upper-level pattern. The ridge is continuing to build in. This is going to make it hard for showers to form and keep our forecast hot. Showers will be hard to find and feels like temperatures will start to creep back up near heat advisory status later in the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

A tropical wave is located a few hundred miles to the southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Conditions are expected to be favorable for gradual development of this system later this week, and a tropical depression could form over the weekend or early next week while it moves westward to west-northwestward over the tropical Atlantic.