Latest Weather Blog
Thursday AM Forecast: Heat and humidity are back
Humidity is making a comeback today! It’s not quite summertime humidity just yet, but you will notice a difference as you step outside.
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will be climbing well into the 80s today. If there is a chance for anyone to see 90 degrees… today is the day. Tonight, temperatures will be in the low 60s.
A little more hairspray needed today, or just tie it up! We aren't to summertime levels quite yet. Trust me, I will let you know when we get there!— Marisa Nuzzo WBRZ (@marisanuzzowx) April 21, 2022
FULL FORECAST: https://t.co/erjAsMMg1X pic.twitter.com/QWXQLpTv7g
Up Next: Friday and Saturday will be near perfect repeat of Thursday. On Sunday, a few showers may bubble up in the evening. Monday morning, the next rainmaker will move in. Showers and storms will be around for most of the day on Monday, but the forecast is mostly clear again on Tuesday. Any leftover showers will clear by the end of the day Tuesday. Temperatures will trend a little cooler heading into the rest of the week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
