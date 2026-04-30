Thursday AM Forecast: Gloomy and wet pattern takes hold the next few days

The Storm Station is tracking multiple more rounds of showers and storms through Saturday morning. Rainfall totals of 2-4" will be likely around the area, with some picking up even more.

Today & Tonight: Thursday’s weather remains a bit unsettled as a stalled front keeps intermittent showers in the mix, so while you don’t need to brace for a total washout, it’s definitely an "umbrella in the car" kind of day. We are keeping a close watch on the late afternoon and evening hours, as a batch of heavier storms could move across the region. This frontal boundary is also creating a pretty sharp temperature divide; folks in southwest Mississippi can expect a cooler afternoon in the 70s, while those along and south of the I-10/12 corridor will see warmer highs climbing toward 80°. Expect those hit-and-miss showers to linger overnight, potentially lingering long enough to dampen the Friday morning commute, with temperatures eventually settling into the lower 60s.

Up Next: Friday is looking significantly messier as that stalled front picks up some atmospheric energy, leading to a much higher coverage of rain and storms throughout the day. Because of the clouds and precipitation, temperatures are going to struggle to move, likely hovering in the 60s from morning to night. The real trouble starts late in the afternoon when widespread rain takes over, which will likely make the trek home a slow crawl. We’re expecting a soggy Friday night with steady rain dumping several inches across the Capital Area. By the time things finally taper off early Saturday, most spots will have picked up a solid 2-4" of rain, though some localized areas could see totals climb above the 4" mark.





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The system moving through on Friday night is speeding up, which is great news for your weekend plans. While you might run into a stray light shower on Saturday morning, the rest of the day should stay dry and feel much crisper, with afternoon highs only reaching the low 70s. Sunday is shaping up to be a beautiful finish to the weekend, starting off chilly in the upper 40s before warming up to the mid-70s under mostly clear skies. That sunny stretch is expected to hold firm well into next week, with a steady warming trend bringing temperatures back up day by day.

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- Balin