Thursday AM Forecast: Bitterly cold conditions to end workweek

Dangerously cold conditions are back in southern Louisiana to end the workweek. A Cold Weather Advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday and again from 9pm this evening to 10 am Friday for the entire area. Northerly winds at 10-15 mph with overnight lows in the 20s will result in wind chills dipping into the teens both days. Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if uncovered skin is exposed to these temperatures for extended periods. Several layers will be needed when leaving for work or school. Some areas will be facing hard freeze conditions as well.

As a reminder, starting this season, NWS has changed the cold weather alerts. You will receive different messages to highlight impacts than during previous winters. Review those changes, including the removal of Hard Freeze Warnings, HERE.

Today & Tonight: Despite the return of sunshine, Thursday will be bitterly cold. Morning lows in the 20s and afternoon highs in the 40s will feel 5-10° cooler at times because of a continued northerly breeze at 10-20 mph. Tonight, subfreezing conditions will persist for 12+ hours, with most seeing a low in the 20s. The freeze duration and frigid temperatures will be sufficient for another hard, or pipe, freeze in these areas. Continue to take the proper precautions to avoid freezing or bursting pipes.

Up Next: Temperatures will struggle to warm again on Friday. Look for afternoon highs near 50° under a mix of sun and clouds. Friday evening plans will be accompanied by chilly temperatures in the low 40s. Over the weekend, mornings will start off above freezing, but still cold. Look for lows Saturday in the mid-30s and lows on Sunday in the mid-40s. Afternoons will see an increase in cloud cover and cool temperatures in the upper-50s both days. A few showers may interrupt outdoor activities during the second half of your weekend but no washout is expected. Temperatures will get back to, if not a little above, normal next week as highs return to the 70s!

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

- Emma Kate C.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.