61°
Latest Weather Blog
Three-year-old caught in crossfire during shooting is 'stable,' police say
BATON ROUGE - A three-year-old was injured in a shooting on North 26th Street, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
The shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday. Neighbors on the scene said a car pulled up and started shooting at a group. The three-year-old was caught in the crossfire.
The child was taken to the hospital and, due to the severity of their injuries, Baton Rouge Homicide Detectives were notified.
Despite this, police said the child was currently listed as being in stable condition as of Wednesday morning.
Trending News
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police trying to identify person who tried using counterfeit money at Government...
-
Deputies trying to identify woman accused of stealing wallet, using owner's credit...
-
Detectives looking to identify two people allegedly involved in Saturday shooting
-
Son of former St. Gabriel Police Chief dies in single-vehicle crash Tuesday...
-
Mother arrested for murder after death of infant child in New Roads