Three-year-old caught in crossfire during shooting is 'stable,' police say

BATON ROUGE - A three-year-old was injured in a shooting on North 26th Street, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday. Neighbors on the scene said a car pulled up and started shooting at a group. The three-year-old was caught in the crossfire.

The child was taken to the hospital and, due to the severity of their injuries, Baton Rouge Homicide Detectives were notified.

Despite this, police said the child was currently listed as being in stable condition as of Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.