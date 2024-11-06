77°
Latest Weather Blog
Three-vehicle crash involving school bus leaves Nicholson Drive closed Wednesday morning
ST. GABRIEL - A crash involving school bus left Nicholson at Ben Hur closed Wednesday morning.
The bus, which was carrying children, along with two other vehicles, were involved in the crash. Emergency officials said three people were taken to the hospital, one in serious condition, but the St. Gabriel Police Department said the injuries sustained in the crash were only minor.
None of the three people taken to the hospital were children.
Trending News
Authorities were on the scene to investigate the crash and determine if any citations would be issued.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Trump wins the White House in political comeback rooted in appeals to...
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Former Istrouma High coach, health teacher sentenced to 2 years...
-
One person hurt in shooting along North Ardenwood Drive
-
Officer shoots two people at end of 7-mile chase
-
Attorney alleges 40 cases of voter fraud in Amite