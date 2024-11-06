77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Three-vehicle crash involving school bus leaves Nicholson Drive closed Wednesday morning

By: Sarah Lawrence

ST. GABRIEL - A crash involving school bus left Nicholson at Ben Hur closed Wednesday morning. 

The bus, which was carrying children, along with two other vehicles, were involved in the crash. Emergency officials said three people were taken to the hospital, one in serious condition, but the St. Gabriel Police Department said the injuries sustained in the crash were only minor. 

None of the three people taken to the hospital were children.

Authorities were on the scene to investigate the crash and determine if any citations would be issued. 

