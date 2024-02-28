71°
Three shot, one killed in early-morning triple shooting off North Foster Drive Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - Three people were shot, one of them fatally, in an early-morning shooting Wednesday.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened Wednesday morning on Underwood Street off North Foster Drive. Three people were shot and one of them, a woman, died from her injuries.
The suspect reportedly knew all three of the victims and was involved in an argument before the shooting. He fled the scene afterward.
Police said they plan to release more information later in the day.
