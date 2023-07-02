94°
Three people injured in stabbing along Dan Drive, no arrests made

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Three people were hurt in a stabbing along Dan Drive early Sunday morning.

Authorities said the victims were found around 6 a.m. Sunday on Dan Drive near Greenwell Street. 

Two were taken to a hospital. Their condition has not been released. The remaining victim only sustained superficial injuries.

No arrests have been made. 

