Three people injured in stabbing along Dan Drive, no arrests made
BATON ROUGE - Three people were hurt in a stabbing along Dan Drive early Sunday morning.
Authorities said the victims were found around 6 a.m. Sunday on Dan Drive near Greenwell Street.
Two were taken to a hospital. Their condition has not been released. The remaining victim only sustained superficial injuries.
No arrests have been made.
