Three people arrested following fatal shooting at McDonald's in Watson

WATSON — A man was fatally shot at the McDonald's near the corner of La. 16 and Springfield Road in Watson on Wednesday evening.

Three people — 25-year-old Kevonta Dennis, 39-year-old Keedrick Jack and 26-year-old Keondra McNeely — were arrested in connection with the shooting of 26-year-old Mitchell Ventress. The three people from Baton Rouge are being held in an East Baton Rouge Parish facility and will be transferred to the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

Deputies responded to the shooting around 7 p.m. Sheriff Jason Ard said that it was later learned that two men exited the passenger side of the car after witnesses heard a gunshot.

The suspect vehicle was later found in the Central area of East Baton Rouge Parish and its occupants, Dennis and McNeely, were both detained.

It was later learned that Dennis, as well as Jack, went to the McDonald’s parking lot to meet with Ventress for a drug deal. It was during this meeting that Ventress was shot and killed, officials said.