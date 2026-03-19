Latest Weather Blog
Three people arrested following fatal shooting at McDonald's in Watson
WATSON — A man was fatally shot at the McDonald's near the corner of La. 16 and Springfield Road in Watson on Wednesday evening.
Three people — 25-year-old Kevonta Dennis, 39-year-old Keedrick Jack and 26-year-old Keondra McNeely — were arrested in connection with the shooting of 26-year-old Mitchell Ventress. The three people from Baton Rouge are being held in an East Baton Rouge Parish facility and will be transferred to the Livingston Parish Detention Center.
Deputies responded to the shooting around 7 p.m. Sheriff Jason Ard said that it was later learned that two men exited the passenger side of the car after witnesses heard a gunshot.
The suspect vehicle was later found in the Central area of East Baton Rouge Parish and its occupants, Dennis and McNeely, were both detained.
It was later learned that Dennis, as well as Jack, went to the McDonald’s parking lot to meet with Ventress for a drug deal. It was during this meeting that Ventress was shot and killed, officials said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Gonzales Police: Attempted homicide suspect hospitalized after stabbing himself during pursuit
-
LSP: Ponchatoula woman dead, Abita Springs woman arrested after fatal head-on collision
-
Sheriff: Several people detained following fatal shooting at McDonald's in Watson
-
St. Joseph's Day Altar returns to St. Aloysius Catholic Church
-
Data center developer agrees to donate water well, water main to West...
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball prepares for SEC home opener
-
Southern women's basketball prepares for their second straight NCAA Tournament appearance
-
LSU's Kailin Chio continues red hot run of performances
-
Southern football starts spring practice under new head coach
-
Selection Sunday: Southern women back in March Madness after SWAC Championship