Three men ticketed and fined for illegally fishing with nets; found with 133 fish

IBERVILLE PARISH - Three men were ticketed and fined after they were caught illegally fishing with nets.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Van P. Nguyen, 54, of Denham Springs, Van V. Nghien, 50, of Baton Rouge, and Lu V. Do, 68, of Baton Rouge were casting nets to catch game fist in the Work Canal near Ramah.

LDWF agents found three cast nets, 83 crappie, 18 black bass and 32 bream and the boat. The nets were taken and all of the fish that had died were given to a local charity.

According to the agency, taking or possessing game fish illegally brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. The men may also face civil restitution totaling $581.24 for the replacement value of the illegally taken fish.