Three men given life sentences after murder of 37-year-old Donaldsonville man

Ezeff (left), Starks (right)

DONALDSONVILLE - Three people were given life sentences after being found guilty in the 2022 murder of a Donaldsonville man.

Donovan Starks, 24, Johntez Ezeff, 24, and Jatyrin Powe, 20, were found guilty of second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm and aggravated criminal damage to property. They killed Cedric Mumphrey, 37, in a shooting on May 30, 2022.

Officials said Mumphrey was lying on the driveway of his residence on West 2nd Street in Donaldsonville with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. Mumphrey's residence, which was inhabited by three children and an adult female, was also struck by gunfire.

Video footage from a neighboring residence showed Mumphrey and another man talking when three people approached the driveway and shot Mumphrey before fleeing.

All three were sentenced to life in prison with no benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence for the second-degree murder charge. They were also all sentenced to five years on each count of aggravated assault with a firearm and aggravated damage to property; the said sentences for each defendant will run concurrently.