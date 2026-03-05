81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Three injured in multi-car crash on I-10 eastbound near Washington Street

4 hours 5 minutes 2 seconds ago Thursday, March 05 2026 Mar 5, 2026 March 05, 2026 8:54 AM March 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Three people were taken to the hospital after a Thursday morning crash on I-10 eastbound near Washington Street.

Officials told WBRZ that the three people were injured in the 7:34 a.m. crash. 

Video taken at the scene showed four vehicles — two sedans and two pick-up trucks — involved in the wreck on the shoulder of the road, with one of the cars turned perpendicular to traffic and struck on its side.

Trending News

The interstate was backed up as crews responded to the scene. By 9 a.m., the roadway reopened.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days