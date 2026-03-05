81°
Latest Weather Blog
Three injured in multi-car crash on I-10 eastbound near Washington Street
BATON ROUGE — Three people were taken to the hospital after a Thursday morning crash on I-10 eastbound near Washington Street.
Officials told WBRZ that the three people were injured in the 7:34 a.m. crash.
Video taken at the scene showed four vehicles — two sedans and two pick-up trucks — involved in the wreck on the shoulder of the road, with one of the cars turned perpendicular to traffic and struck on its side.
Trending News
The interstate was backed up as crews responded to the scene. By 9 a.m., the roadway reopened.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mother of woman who was killed in hit-and-run talks about proposed bill...
-
Impacted by tariffs? Court rules that companies are entitled to refunds
-
Family members identify utility worker injured in Baton Rouge
-
Tsunami files court documents seeking protection while repaying $350K in debt
-
Southern University delays start time after campus-wide power outage
Sports Video
-
Mistakes plague LSU baseball in loss to UL-Lafayette
-
LSU Women's Basketball team to host send-off party for SEC Tournament
-
In second season, Prairieville girls basketball on cusp of history
-
LSU bats still quiet as Tigers win against Dartmouth
-
Chio scores third straight 10.0 on beam to help LSU win Podium...