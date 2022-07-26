83°
Three inches of rain in an hour flood North Baton Rouge streets Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - Streets north of downtown were impassable Tuesday afternoon after rain dumped inches of water, prompting a flash flood warning.
The weather alert should expire at 4:15 p.m. as long as it's not extended, WBRZ Storm Station meteorologists said.
The Scenic Highway underpass below US 190 was flooded around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
WBRZ Storm Station Chief Meteorologist Josh Eachus said the areas experiencing flooding took on about three inches of rain in an hour Tuesday afternoon.
