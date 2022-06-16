75°
Three home insurance companies closing down, unable to recover from Ida
BATON ROUGE - More than 80,000 Louisiana homeowners are scrambling to find insurance to replace policies from three companies that are shutting down, Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said Thursday.
In the wake of Hurricane Ida and the last two hurricane seasons, three companies—Lighthouse, Maison, and Southern Fidelity—are declaring insolvency and are unable to pay their debts, Donelon said.
The state is stepping in to help policyholders find new companies, but deadlines have been put in place for customers to find new agents.
The 42,000 policyholders with Lighthouse and Maison have until June 30 to find new coverage.
Customers of Southern Fidelity, which has 42,000 policyholders, have a deadline of July 15.
