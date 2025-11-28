Latest Weather Blog
Three dead, including juvenile, after crash in Central
CENTRAL — Three people are dead, including a juvenile, after a Thursday night crash on Joor Road in Central, according to the Central Police Department.
Police say, around 9:14 p.m., an orange Mustang with a single occupant was driving down Joor Road and appears to have crossed the center line, crashing head-on into a black sedan with three people traveling the opposite direction.
Chief Roger Corcoran said the two drivers were found dead when first responders arrived. A juvenile and a female were brought to the hospital in critical condition, where the juvenile died from their injuries.
Central Police, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Louisiana State Police, Central Fire Department and East Baton Rouge EMS are on scene.
Joor Road between Mickens Road and Lovett Road was closed for several hours before reopening Friday morning.
