Three Christmas babies delivered at Baton Rouge General

2 hours 44 minutes 32 seconds ago Monday, December 25 2023 Dec 25, 2023 December 25, 2023 7:23 PM December 25, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Three babies were born during the Christmas holiday at Baton Rouge General. 

Hospital staff said Jalen Miller was born at 11:05 p.m. on Christmas Eve to Rocquell Mamon and Jonathan Miller. 

On Christmas Day, Carter Talbert was born at 11:44 a.m. to parents Dealia Jones and Jacoby Talbert. Two hours later, parents Ternisha Matthews and Deonta White welcomed a baby boy. 

