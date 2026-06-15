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Three Baton Rouge weekend shootings involve young people, officials say
BATON ROUGE — Three shootings in one weekend, all involving teens or young adults, left one person dead and a boy fighting for his life.
Baton Rouge Police said a male teenager was taken to the hospital in critical condition around 2:15 p.m. Sunday after someone shot him at an apartment complex on Boulevard De Province.
"There are absolutely too many guns on the streets," Rachel Smith said.
About 24 hours earlier, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies said Reshard Jack, 18, fired a shot into the ground during an argument outside the Walmart on Cortana Place. No one was hurt, but deputies arrested Jack and charged him with illegal discharge of a firearm.
Later that same evening, Baton Rouge Police responded to Pampas Street, where they found 22-year-old J'Sinn Bazile shot to death inside an apartment. No suspects have been identified.
"It's heartbreaking because they're throwing their lives away," said Kailin Page, a Baton Rouge resident. "I feel like it's a lack of respect for human life."
Baton Rouge Police Cpl. Saundra Watts said officers are working with community partners to provide resources to teenagers during the summer.
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"There's a way that you can come to a resolution when you have a conflict with someone else that doesn't have to result in deadly force," Watts said.
So far this year, police arrested 203 teenagers, including 40 on firearm charges and three for murder.
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