Kentwood High School enters 2026-27 school year with District Principal of the Year at the helm

KENTWOOD - The Tangipahoa School District is getting ready to head back into the classroom on Monday, Aug. 10.

Kentwood High School is going back with a lot of momentum; Principal Sheress Every was named District Principal of the Year for 2026. She says she could not do this without the students and staff.

"Everybody is valued; what does that look and sound like...we are all family, it's full circle here, everybody is hands on deck and the outcome is student success,” Every said.

Every has been the principal for five years. During the 2024-25 school year, Kentwood High School jumped 10.4 points on the grading scale. That significant jump has been a driving force for them to keep pushing.

"We dig deep into data...how did we improve testing if we have strong classroom instruction...support is the key...setting that standard and keeping that expectation going,” Every added.