Three Baton Rouge charter schools attempting to obtain four-year renewals
BATON ROUGE - Three Baton Rouge charter schools are attempting to continue operations through 2030 after the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board preliminarily voted on their charter renewals.
The School Board voted on four-year renewals for Community School for Apprenticeship Learning Middle, The Emerge School for Autism and South Baton Rouge Charter Academy on Thursday.
These schools are part of the 13 charter schools sponsored by the parish school system, with CSAL Middle being the oldest charter school in the state, opening in 1997.
CSAL Middle and South Baton Rouge Charter Academy both have C academic letter grades from the state, limiting their maximum renewal to four years, while A or B schools have the potential to be renewed for seven to 10 years.
The charters for these schools are due to expire in June.
The final vote on renewals will take place on Nov. 20.
